HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has closed off a holding area at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Wednesday, May 4.

According to HDOT, fans and dehumidifiers were placed to dry the same area that was affected by flooding on March 31.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 3, around 10 p.m. HDOT said this time the cause of the flood happened after a contractor hit a fire sprinkler.

HDOT Public Information Officer Jai Cunningham said the contractor will be responsible for any damage costs.

According to Cunningham, the closed gate hold room is not affecting flight operations and the new carport is covered. HDOT crews will check to see if there’s any damage.