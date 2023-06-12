HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Gas strike entered its second week, with both sides having stated that negotiations are not set to resume until Monday, June 19.

Other companies have stepped in to assist, but customers on Molokai had to wait about a week to get any gas.

Several Kona restaurants were able to re-open Sunday and Monday after alternative gas companies, like Alii Gas, were able to refill their tanks.

“Denny’s and Kona Commons, we have filled and they’re all operational,” said Alii Gas owner Scott Unger. “So pretty much anybody that got a waiver, we’ve been able to help so far, including Four Seasons Hualalai and others.”

“We’re staffed up and we got plenty gas, we can handle it, but I mean, we’re busy, we’re definitely busy,” Unger added.

Unger said most of the calls have come from Kona, but they are able to help Hilo businesses too.

For now, he encourages residents to get smaller propane tanks which can last households several weeks, and said people who have pools and saunas should avoid heating them or turning them on to save gas.

On Molokai, a Hawaii Gas driver was able to service the friendly isle Monday afternoon. It’s the first delivery the island has had in about a week.

“The driver came in about 11 this morning, after going back and forth with Hawaii Gas while trying to respect the strike — based on negotiations, it’s been imperative we get propane,” explained Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D – East Maui, Upcountry Maui, Molokai, Lanai).

She said Bobo’s, Texaco and Molokai General were refilled on Monday.

“You can consider emergency services as households,” she added. “I bumped into several kupuna today that depend on propane, and they have nothing — no propane, they can’t even cook anymore.”

One business had to close its doors Sunday and hopes to get propane to operate by the weekend.

“We had to turn away a lot of people, lots of people came, called, texted and we had to tell them we ran out of propane,” explained Zelia Wills, who owns Kalipi’s Stop on Molokai.

Many wonder how long this strike could last.

“We’re very resilient here on Molokai and resourceful, and I know the residents here have backup propane tanks, but without an end in sight, it’s definitely making community members nervous,” said Maui County councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez.