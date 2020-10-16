Gas prices increase by a penny, still lower than one year ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices have gone up, according to AAA Hawaii.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawai’i increased to $3.26 a gallon. This is one cent more than last week’s price.

AAA Hawaii reports that most O’ahu cities saw increases in regular unleaded gas prices. Kahului saw a one cent increase in the average price of gas since last week and a three cent increase since September. Despite this, gas prices are still 27 cents lower on average than they were in 2019.

“We’ve seen Hawaii gas prices remain in the same relative place for many weeks, but with some parts of the state opening up to increased inbound travel, we’ll have to see how much demand increases,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded gas remained unchanged at $3.07 per gallon.

