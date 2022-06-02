HONOLULU (KHON2) — Filling up your tank has become even more expensive than it was at the same time last year.

The price of gasoline has gone up by a little more than 4 cents per gallon. This is up from the price last week with Wednesday’s average at $5.31.

A month ago, the price of gas was 18 cents cheaper than it is now and a $1.47 per gallon higher than what it was last year.

The price of diesel went down nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

Based on the survey, the cheapest gas station in Honolulu, as of May 30, was priced at $4.98 per gallon, and the most to pay for a gallon of gas is $5.56. The price is about a 60 cent difference.

The lowest price statewide is $4.84 and the highest statewide is about $6 a gallon.