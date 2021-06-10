Gas prices in Hawaii continue increasing as travel creates demand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a brief pause in parts of the state, gas prices began climbing back up throughout the islands, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

As of June 10, the average price for regular unleaded statewide is $3.97 per gallon, which is $0.03 higher than last Thursday, $0.16 higher than May and $0.77 higher than the average on June 10, 2020.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.90 per gallon, which is up $0.03 from the start of June, $0.16 higher than May and $0.89 higher than the average on June 10, 2020.

The average gas price in Hilo is $4.04 per gallon, which is $0.04 higher from the start of June, $0.13 higher than May and $0.59 cents higher than the average on June 10, 2020.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.96, which is up $0.02 higher from the start of June, $0.18 higher than May and $0.51 cents higher than the average on June 10, 2020. Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.16 per gallon.

“Demand for gasoline continues to increase throughout the islands toward pre-pandemic levels as travel increases, and that is continuing to push up pump prices,” said AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida.