HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nation’s average gas price fell for the fourth straight week, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports — the data also covers over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

On Monday, July 11, the nation’s average gas price was $4.66 per gallon. That’s down 34.4 cents from a month ago. Despite the declining trend, Hawaii remains the second-highest in the nation.

Average gas prices in Honolulu have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.46 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 214 stations in Honolulu.

Prices in Honolulu are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. In 2021, Honolulu’s average gas price was $3.94 per gallon — that’s a 34.6% difference.

The states with the highest prices: California ($6.08), Hawaii ($5.59) and Alaska ($5.48).

The states with the lowest average prices: South Carolina ($4.14), Mississippi ($4.17) and Georgia ($4.18).

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in Monday’s report. “Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago.”

If refinery production of gas remains strong, De Haan predicts the trend could last a fifth week. However, there’s a chance we could see a sharp reversal in the decline come August.

“It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue,” he said.