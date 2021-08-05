Gas prices are on the rise once again

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii saw a slight spike in gas prices in recent months.

The monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August is expected to be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.02, which is the same price as one week ago, seven cents higher than last month and 95 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.13, which is the same price as last week, eight cents higher than last month and 63 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.12, which is one cent more compared to last week, nine cents higher than last month and 63 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.35, which is four cents more than last week, eight cents higher than last month and 76 cents higher than a year ago today.