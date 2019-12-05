Gas prices 4 cents higher than this time last year

According to AAA Hawaii, gas prices across the islands are higher now than they were at this point last year. Today’s statewide average price is $3.67 a gallon, which is one cent higher than last week, one cent higher than a month ago and four cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $3.54, which is one cent higher than last week, the same price as a month ago and six cents higher than on this date last year. The Hilo average price is $3.77, which is one cent lower than a week ago, one cent lower than on this date last month and 15 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.83, which is the same as last Thursday, one cent lower than a month ago and 15 cents lower than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.87, which is one cent higher than last Thursday, unchanged from last month and three cents higher than a year ago today.