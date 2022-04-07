HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a gas leak on Hikimoe Street in Waipahu.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

According to HFD, a large propane tank was found actively leaking inside an unoccupied commercial establishment.

HFD said with the assistance of Honolulu police, residents in the area were evacuated for safety reasons. Hazmat personnel conducted air sampling and leak detection measures.

The gas leak was secured and the HFD’s Hazmat crew was able to ventilate the establishment. The Hawaii Gas Company was also at the scene to collect air samples. Once the air reached a safe level, residents were allowed to return home, according to HFD.

There were no reports of injuries or medical issues.