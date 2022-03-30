HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) evacuated a Tesoro Gas Express store in Kalihi after a carbon dioxide leak was reported on Tuesday, March 29.

Honolulu firefighters received an emergency call at 9:23 p.m. and arrived at the scene on Kalihi Street around 9:29 p.m.

HFD said all occupants were evacuated for safety reasons while HFD’s Hazmat personnel conducted air sampling and leak detection measures.

According to HFD, after the leak was secured and the store was ventilated, authorities advised the store employee to close the store for the rest of the night.

There were no injuries reported.