Gas leak at AES Hawaii power plant fixed after initial evacuation orders

Around 10:20 a.m. this morning, a gas leak was reported at the AES Power Plant in Kapolei.

During the course of regular maintenance on the 25,000-gallon ammonia tank, one of the safety valves failed, prompting employees to evacuate.

HFD responded to the scene, and around 11:20 a.m. a new safety valve was installed. No injuries have been reported.

AES Plant Manager Steven Barnoski said: “During routine maintenance on a storage tank, one of the valves failed, resulting in an ammonia leak. AES immediately implemented emergency procedures, including notifying first responders and nearby residents, evacuating onsite personnel and deploying trained employees with monitors to measure the air quality.

The situation has been safely resolved. We are grateful for the Honolulu Fire Department’s quick response and assistance.”

Ammonia is used to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions.