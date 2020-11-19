Garter snake found in Christmas tree shipping container

(AP Photo/Olivia Zhang)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 9-inch garter snake was found in a shipping container on Friday, Nov. 13. The container, which held Christmas trees, was being inspected by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture Plant Quarantine Branch.

The snake was found alive, but injured. Plant Quarantine Branch immediately captured the reptile, who died shortly after.

A Pacific tree frog was also found in the same container.

