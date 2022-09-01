HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windward Mall is having its first-ever Garlic and Ginger Festival.

This festival is in collaboration with Plenty of Aloha, celebrating the aromatic plants used in cooking and other ways.

The farmers market will take place as it usually does on Sunday at Windward Mall but will also be featuring ginger and garlic items as well.

This festival will happen at the Windward Mall parking lot near Haiku Road and Kamehameha Highway.

Vendors like Gingah Spread Mank, JMR Food Concepts, The Corner Rolls, Asian Flavors, Blue Truck Teppanyaki, Local Poke Bowl, Nosh and more will be at the festival.

Pono Kaeo will also be there performing live music.

The festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 4 starting at 10 a.m. and going until 2 p.m.

The Windward Mall Farmers Market happens every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, you can visit them at their website.