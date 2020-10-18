Gambling machines seized by police in two suspected game rooms in Kakaako

Local News

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating two suspected game rooms in the Kakaako area.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Honolulu police seized multiple gambling machines, cash and a firearm from the two game rooms.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

HPD officials reported that they also arrested a 57-year-old man and a 45-year-old man for promoting gambling and possessing gambling devices.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories