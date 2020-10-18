Gambling machines seized by police in two suspected game rooms in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating two suspected game rooms in the Kakaako area.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, Honolulu police seized multiple gambling machines, cash and a firearm from the two game rooms.
HPD officials reported that they also arrested a 57-year-old man and a 45-year-old man for promoting gambling and possessing gambling devices.
