A bill, initially looked at as anti-gambling legislation, loses some of its teeth after concerns were raised about its constitutionality. The lawmaker who introduced the bill said the goal was to start a conversation about gambling addiction.

Gambling is illegal in the islands yet Las Vegas is a very popular destination for Hawaii residents. It’s so popular it’s been nicknamed the “ninth island.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

So when a bill relating to gambling, SB 935, initially tried to prohibit travel ads to Nevada casinos and implement a tax on companies arranging travel packages,– there were valid concerns.

Tom Yamachika testified for Tax Foundation during the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee meeting February 9.

“We do note that the bill has two pieces,” Yamachika said. “One that regulates the advertising and the second part that imposes a punitive 30% GET. We think there are constitutional issues with both pieces.”

Senator Stanley Chang (D), who introduced the bill, said it wasn’t about preventing people from going there or from gambling as a form of entertainment.

“One of the purposes of the bill was to stimulate a statewide discussion about the problem of gambling addiction,” Chang explained.

The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates 24,000 people in Hawaii struggle with gambling addiction, and last year alone the NCPG received more than 2,000 calls for people seeking help.

“One of the real tragedies that gambling addiction presents in Hawaii is that there are so little resources devoted towards it,” said Chang.

Ray Cho, the project coordinator at the Center for Gambling Studies at the Rutgers School of Social Work, who helped Chang write the bill said that just because something is not legal doesn’t absolve the state from addressing it.

“If it is addictive, potentially, then the state has an obligation to address that,” Cho said.

The Senate CPN Committee passed the bill, but Chang said its undergone significant changes

“One of the amendments is to remove any ban on advertising,” Chang explained. “And it would blank the taxation amount on casino accommodations.”

He said it would also direct any funds raised toward gambling addiction treatment programs and data collection.

Even if it doesn’t pass this time around, Chang sees it as a step in the right direction.

“It’s a very serious societal issue. And I hope that either this year or in future years, we’ll be able to work on it further and to bring help to those who need it the most.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

If you or someone you know needs help with gambling, click on the link or call 1-800-522-4700.