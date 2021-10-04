Future USS Daniel Inouye departs for the Pacific Ocean

BATH, Maine (AP) — The future USS Daniel Inouye has departed Maine’s Bath Iron Works and is en route to its island home in the Pacific Ocean.
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer left the shipyard and made its way down the Kennebec River to the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
The warship bears the name of the late U.S. senator from Hawaii who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Italy in World War II.
The ship will eventually make its way to Hawaii where it will be commissioned and stationed at Pearl Harbor.