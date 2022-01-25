Future plans for more culturally rooted art to be painted on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — SMALL TOWN *BIG ARTS has recently been awarded a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations and develop their creative capacities.

For years SMALL TOWN * BIG ART has implemented public art projects with more than 200 community partners and engaging with more than 17,000 Wailuku participants.

Over the next two years, the grant will fund place-based, culturally rooted public art collaborations in Wailuku.

It will also help fund, design and implement public art activities in up to three new Maui County neighborhoods and deliver a public art master plan for the County of Maui.

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART said they work closely with Hale Hō‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society (MHS) and delivers a strategic response to the community need for public art in Wailuku Town.

They have produced an evolving collection of temporary, public artwork that is created through community input and stories.

They are one of 13 Hawaii-based grant recipients and one of three across Maui County.

For more information on other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.