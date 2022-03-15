HONOLULU (KHON2) — Day by day vehicles are getting faster, smarter and more sustainable. Grant Feek with TRED said current manufacturers are starting to use recycled materials during production.

“A lot of manufacturers are also starting to identify recycled materials they can use in production,” said Feek. “Carmakers like Honda and Toyota — just to name a couple — are producing cars that are made from recycled parts, and also models that are up to 90% recyclable.”

California and other states are moving up their deadlines for all cars on the marketplace to be electric. Feek said almost every manufacturer has plans to move to all-electric in the next decade.

“I think it will be at least 5-8 years before we see mostly electric vehicles (EV) being produced,” said Feek. “A big limiting factor will be public charging infrastructure. It’s expanding, but it’s still nowhere near as available as it needs to be to support a high volume of EVs.”

Here in Hawaii many shopping malls, grocery stores and parks offer EV charging stations. You can even opt to rent an electronic vehicle if on vacation or island hopping.

However, the downfall to switching to an electronic car is not having the space to add a charger to your home.

Feek said at-home charging isn’t a viable option for a lot of people, who may not have a garage where they can charge their car or be able to afford the necessary home electrical updates and installation necessary for an EV charger. These types of problems need to have a solid solution if EVs want to become the dominant type of vehicle.

Despite switching to an electronic vehicle, current cars are becoming more tech-savvy offering an array of helpful upgrades.

“More technology, more touchscreens and fewer buttons, more automated features, and more driver assistance features will continue to be added to cars,” said Feek. “As a result, the driving experience will likely continue to become safer, with more automation.”

For more information about the future of EV or to read more about TRED head to their website.