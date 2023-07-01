People gather at the inaugural First Responder Community and Career Fair on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kapolei, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department hosted a career fair for aspiring first responders and others in the community on Saturday, July 1.

The event on July 1 was the inaugural First Responder Community and Career Fair and was held at Ka Makana Alii.

Attendees at the fair had the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of experiences from police officers, paramedics, firefighters and lifeguards.

There were emergency vehicles on display and people were encouraged to bring their kids to the family-friendly event.

First responders were at the site to not only encourage people to join their teams, but to connect with the community as well.

HPD’s Chief of Police, Joe Logan, said all of the first responders at the event were there to show the community a little more of what they do and give people a look at the types of equipment they have.

Well, these are absolutely important not necessarily for recruiting purposes, but really to connect with the community and build that trust that we have to show the community you know capabilities that we have. Things we bring to the table when we are called out to specific events or things. This is a way to show what we do and what we can do. Joe Logan, HPD Police Chief

“We want quality applicants,” said Officer Cody Kodama on Wake Up 2Day. “We want people that want to be here, protect and serve the community.”

Logan said the career fair was a team effort, as HPD personnel worked closely with the staff at Ka Makana Alii to help put the event together.

“I’m very proud of the men and women that serve in the Honolulu Police Department, and really all first responders for what they do in our communities to keep everyone safe,” said Logan.