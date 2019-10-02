Furlough inmate Bryce Feary fails to return to Hale Nani Reintegration Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hale Nani work furlough inmate Bryce Feary failed to return from a furlough pass to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center.

Feary was scheduled to return by 2 p.m. Hawaii County Police were notified.

Feary is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.

Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Feary is 34-year old, 5’11” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was serving time for Burglary 1. He faces an added escape charge when found.

Feary’s next parole hearing is scheduled for December of this year.

If you see him, please call 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.