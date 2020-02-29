Funeral services for HPD Officer Kaulike Kalama

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Funeral services for the late Officer Kaulike Kalama are set for Saturday, March 7, at the Bishop Memorial Chapel at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus on Oahu.

Public visitation starts at 9:30 a.m.

Services start at 10:45 a.m.

There is public parking will at Kapalama Elementary School and the Bishop Museum as early as 8:00a.m.

There is a free bus shuttle service from the Kamehameha Schools’ bus terminal located at the corner of North School Street and Kapalama Avenue to the Bishop Memorial Chapel.

No public parking will be allowed on campus.

Beginning at approximately 12:45 p.m., there will be rolling road closures from the Kamehameha Schools campus to the HPD headquarters at 801 South Beretania Street for the funeral motorcade. The motorcade route will travel on the H-1 Freeway and through Downtown before stopping in front of the headquarters at approximately 1:30 p.m. for the final roll call and salute. The public is invited to attend the roll call ceremony. Free public parking is available in the Frank F. Fasi Memorial Parking Garage.