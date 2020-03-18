Funeral services for Florence Puana will be kept private

Florence Puana, the grandmother of Katherine Kealoha, will be laid to rest on Saturday. Because of restrictions regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the services will be restricted to only family members.

The family has released a statement saying:

“At the direction of the Catholic Diocese of Honolulu, and after careful consideration, and with heavy hearts, the Puana ohana has decided to hold a private family memorial service for our beloved mother Florence Puana. Although it saddens us to exclude those who befriended and loved her through the years, we feel it our duty to act in a responsible manner due to the current situation relating to the world’s Coronavirus problem in order protect and help keep our community safe. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in the future. Florence would want all of us to remember, just because we are keeping our distance physically, does not mean we no longer share our ALOHA with each other. Use good judgement, follow all recommended guidelines, take care of each other, and most of all God Bless.”