HONOLULU (KHON2) — Susan G. Komen will be hosting a More Than Pink Walk to fundraise for people fighting breast cancer and for research in the field.

An opening ceremony will start at 7:30 a.m. to honor community contributors and survivors. The 1.8-mile walk will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand, starting and ending at Kalakaua Avenue.

According to Komen, you can start walking as late as noon.

This event is family-friendly and there will be an area to learn more about Komens’ work and its vision of a world without breast cancer, a space to honor and remember loved ones who lost to breast cancer and a keiki zone with activities for the younger participants.

Parking is available for free at Jefferson Elementary School and Kapiolani Community College in lot B.

A shuttle will be running from KCC to the park starting at 6:30 a.m. until noon, according to Komen.