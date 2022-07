HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation stated that Kuhio Highway in Waikoko (Route 560) will be closed in both directions on Wednesday, July 27.

HDOT will be rock scaling and inspecting slopes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Drivers can expect delays of 15-20 minutes, said HDOT.