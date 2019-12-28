Full Pali Highway closure on Jan. 1, 2020, to remove trees above the highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Pali Highway will be closed in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

This is due to the removal of two trees. The Department of Transportation said that the root systems were loosened by the rain and by the windy conditions on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

The loose trees above the highway were discovered on a Dec. 26 inspection.

“While the newly added impact fencing above the tunnel portals has proven to reduce the impacts of these increasingly frequent weather events on the highway below, we are planning to remove this potential threat,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “I’m grateful our staff and contractors are willing to work on New Year’s Day so we can get this work done at a time when there are not a lot of people on the road.”

If the work is completed ahead of schedule, or more time is needed to do the work safely, HDOT will provide notice via its social media accounts https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii.

