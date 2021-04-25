Full overnight closure underway for portion of H-1 Freeway westbound

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has resumed a full overnight closure of a portion of the H-1 Freeway.

A portion of the H-1 freeway was previously closed on April 11 to allow for pavement marking installations.

Now, the closures will resume for the same thing.

All westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between the Middle Street off-ramp and the Keehi Interchange between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. until Friday, April 30.

Westbound motorists will be redirected off the freeway at the Middle Street off-ramp and instructed to continue west on Nimitz Highway.

