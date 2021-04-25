Full overnight closure underway for portion of H-1 Freeway westbound

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has resumed a full overnight closure of a portion of the H-1 Freeway.

A portion of the H-1 freeway was previously closed on April 11 to allow for pavement marking installations.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Now, the closures will resume for the same thing.

All westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between the Middle Street off-ramp and the Keehi Interchange between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. until Friday, April 30.

Westbound motorists will be redirected off the freeway at the Middle Street off-ramp and instructed to continue west on Nimitz Highway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories