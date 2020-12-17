All H-1 freeway westbound lanes to temporarily close near Kapolei on night of Dec. 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on the H-1 westbound Freeway will be closed between 10 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 24 to allow overhead sign work.

The westbound freeway will be closed between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass. The Makakilo Drive onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will also be closed.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says motorists traveling westbound will be detoured to the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may take a left onto Makakilo Drive, a right onto Farrington Highway, another right onto Wakea Street and continue westbound on Farrington Highway.

Electronic message boards will also be posted to notify motorists of the closure.

