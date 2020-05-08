Full closure of the Kaneohe-bound H-3 Freeway on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the H-3 Freeway will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for tunnel and highway maintenance.

To take advantage of decreased volume during the COVID-19 emergency period, this closure was moved from its previously scheduled nighttime closure. Should the work be completed before the scheduled time, the Kaneohe-bound lanes of the highway will be reopened.

During closure hours, motorists will be directed to use the Likelike Highway and Pali Highway as alternate routes.

HDOT reminds motorists that a roving single lane closure will be in place on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Halekou Interchange and Halawa Interchange on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for joint expansion work. The freeway will remain open in both directions during this time.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closures and detours. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles and first responders have been notified and will not be allowed through the work zone.

To view weekly lane closure updates, click here.