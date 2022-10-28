Interstate H-3 on Oahu, Hawaii in the fog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation is letting the public know that the H-3 Freeway will be closing to Honolulu-bound traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harano Tunnel.

DOT is advising motorists to take alternate routes via Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway.

There will be message boards set up by the DOT to allow motorists to access information regarding the freeway closure.

Road closures are subject to weather permitting.