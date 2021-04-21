Fueling Dreams campaign returns in May to help raise funds for Special Olympics Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Par Hawaii’s Fueling Dreams campaign returns this year to drive awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii.

Beginning May 1, people can make a cash donation at any participating nomnom store on Oahu, Hawaii Island and Maui. The campaign lasts through July 31.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“Over the past five decades, Special Olympics Hawaii has touched countless individuals, transforming the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities and how we as a community engage with them,” said Eric Lee, Par Hawaii’s vice president – retail. “We are excited for the return of Fueling Dreams and appreciate the generosity from our customers to help raise funds for Special Olympics Hawaii’s online programs and virtual competitions.”

Par Hawaii has been a strong supporter of Special Olympics Hawaii for 30 years. The Fueling Dreams campaign has raised more than $888,626 to date.

“We are incredibly grateful and excited to have one of our longest-running annual fundraisers return for another year,” said Dan Epstein, Special Olympics Hawaii’s president and CEO. “Par Hawaii has consistently shown their support and commitment – especially during the pandemic – and play an integral role in our work to help fuel the dreams of athletes with intellectual disabilities as well as drive awareness for our programs.”



Donations will allow Special Olympics Hawaii to continue to provide programs and training online for more than 3,400 youth and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities. Funds will also help provide the necessary supplies and PPE for athletes and coaches.

Click here for more information on the 16th Annual Fueling Dreams campaign.