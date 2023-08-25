HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Joint Task Force Red Hill officials gave a tour of the bulk fuel storage facility on Friday, Aug. 25 where fuel is expected to be pumped back into underground fuel tanks during the week of Monday, Aug. 28.

KHON2 learned that pumping the fuel back into the pipelines is a critical step to defueling the tanks above them.

Officials said more than 1 million gallons of fuel were previously unpacked from pipelines so crews could make necessary repairs and modifications. Those upgrades have been made and it will soon be time to repack the fuel.

“That way we’re able to remove all air, vent all air out of the lines and then also prevent any surge events,” said Capt. Shawn Triggs, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor commanding officer.

KHON2 took a 450-foot trip beneath the surface to view some improvements — one to note was the installation of Pressure Indicator Transducers. PITs can monitor fuel levels, humidity, pressure and more.

“So on May 6, 2021 the operator was blind to the fact that he had generated a vacuum in the line. If he had known, we could have prevented, obviously, the release,” Capt. Triggs said.

JTFRH said a significant part of their security upgrades was installing dozens of cameras since June, 2023.

“They were out of service, some of them, and came to light at the AFFF mishap that we had in November,” JTFRH commander Vice Admiral John Wade said of the old cameras. “So, what we’ve done is we’ve installed temporary cameras so we can provide 24/7 coverage of the entire pipeline, along with our roving security and fire watch personnel that have boots on the ground, eyeballs surveilling the facility if there’s any problems.”

Out of the 20 tanks in Red Hill, 14 of them are still filled with fuel. Repacking the pipes underneath is expected to last about five days and there are a few more regulatory approvals to go through for defueling.

“But as long as we continue on plan, we’ll start gravity defueling the middle of October and that will continue through 19, January,” Vice Admiral Wade said.