Fuel reduction project to begin at Pu’u Ka Pele Forest Reserve on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced a fuel reduction project within the Pu’u Ka Pele Forest Reserve on Kauai is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 19.

The project — managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife — is expected to take about three months to complete, depending on weather conditions.

Crews will be bringing heavy equipment to Contour and Hikimoe Bridge roads early Monday morning. No road closures are planned on Monday as of Friday, April 16.

Sections of Contour Road will be closed during the week of April 19 but will be open for hunting days.

The public can click here for questions or updates.