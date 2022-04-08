HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health issued a red “closed” placard to Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant in Lahaina, Maui.

The restaurant located on Front Street received the red placard on Monday, April 4, and will be closed until the state does a follow-up inspection.

On April 4, the DOH inspector noted the following critical violations:

About two dozen cockroaches throughout the kitchen;

A live cat in the kitchen;

Rodent droppings throughout the kitchen;

Multiple holes/openings in walls, ceiling, and floor where pests can enter;

Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen;

Lack of sanitizer in the mechanical dishwasher;

Improper temperatures of potentially hazardous foods; and,

Use of a handwash sink for purposes other than handwashing.

When the inspector went back to the restaurant on April 6, the following violations were noted:

A live rat in front bar;

Roach activity in the kitchen;

Rodent excrement in the kitchen and;

Improvement towards cleaning grease and food debris and filling holes and gaps in kitchen walls, ceilings, and floors.

DOH said after the violations were found they determined the restaurant should stay closed to protect public health.

Inorder for the restaurant to reopen, it must first take these actions:

The establishment must continue to work with a professional pest control contractor. A monitoring and treatment plan for both rodents and cockroaches must be completed to eradicate the current pest infestation;

The establishment must provide copies of the pest treatment reports to DOH to monitor progress and;

The establishment must clean any remaining food debris and grease and fill any remaining holes.

DOH’s Food Safety Branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold, according to DOH. The next inspection is set for April 11.

For more information on the state’s inspection report, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.