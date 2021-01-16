Frying pan left on the stove causes Kahaluu house fire

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The cause of a two-alarm fire in Kahaluu on Wednesday, Jan. 13 was a frying pan left on the stove.

It happened at about 4:36 p.m.

It has been determined that the cost of the damage is $35,000 to the building and $5,000 to the contents.

Fire crews responded to a Waihee Road fire at single family home.

They found smoke coming out the windows.

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and living room area.

One person who lived in the house was able to escape. but she sustained first and second degree burns to her face and arms.

Fire fighters tended to her burns and transferred care to EMS. The burns are estimated to cover 13% of her body. Patient was transported to Adventist Health Castle.

Smoke alarms were not heard by the initial company on scene.

The fire department says to extinguish a fire in a pot or pan, slide the pot or pan’s lid over the vessel on fire and turn off the stove top. Let the pot or pan cool on the stove top. If you are unsure of the safety of the fire you extinguished, call the fire department at 911 so they can investigate.

The fire department says cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires in the United States.