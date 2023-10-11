HONOLULU (KHON2) — A playful pup is looking for his forever home on this Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Fry is a 51-pound, 4-year-old American Pit Bull terrier mix who was found as a stray in Waianae.

Four-year-old American Pit Bull terrier mix Fry is waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Humane Society Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society) Four-year-old American Pit Bull terrier mix Fry is waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Humane Society Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

He’s a little bit shy at first, but warms up with a little love and attention.

If you’d like to give Fry a home, you can meet him at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

His adoption fee is completely waived, and will go home with a little goodie bag full of items.