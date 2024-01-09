HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many travelers are stuck on Oahu after several flights were canceled following an order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft on Friday, Jan. 5.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s order came after an Alaska Airlines jetliner had its window and portion of its fuselage blown out shortly after take-off on Friday. Videos of the incident posted online became viral.

“I couldn’t imagine that happening to my family on that air. So, I’m grateful that they’re doing their best to make it right,” stated Lindsay Burrup, Alaska Airlines flier.

Burrup, like many other fliers, had tickets to leave back to the mainland on Friday but had to push back her departure to Monday night on Jan. 8.

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” Burrup said.

Other fliers said it was frustrating to miss a day of work, but the situation could have been worse.

“There was a chance I could stay here until Thursday,” stated Gustavo Franco. “I feel better than if they just put me on a plane after seeing that video and just flying over there.”

The situation left countless visitors in uncertainty. Alaska Airlines said a flexible travel policy is in place for guests to change or cancel their flights. The carrier also provided hotel and meal vouchers.

“Today we were supposed to leave for San Diego and go to school or go to work, but we cannot do that anymore,” said Alaska Airlines flier, Bum Shik Lee. “In my situation, I don’t have anything prepared and suddenly our plans get canceled. So I feel very disappointed.”