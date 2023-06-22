HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food and Drug Branch has announced a frozen produce recall.

The DOH is warning that there has been a voluntary recall created by Sunrise Growers Inc. for specific products that have been sold in Hawaii.

These batches of frozen fruits potentially have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” explained a DOH spokesperson. “Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

The DOH went on to explain further.

“Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician,” added the DOH.

The specific recalled product information is listed below.

Products sold at Whole Foods are as follows:

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley32 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30265201/26/2024FED22845210/11/2023FED30535102/22/2024
FED30275101/27/2024FED22855110/12/2023FED31245205/03/2024
FED23185111/14/2023    
365 Organic Pineapple Chunks10 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30301101/30/2025FED30313101/31/2025FED31163104/26/2025
FED30311101/31/2025FED30753103/16/2025FED22551109/12/2024
FED22561109/13/2024FED22571109/14/2024FED22581109/15/2024
365 Pineapple Chunks16 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30313201/31/2025FED30323102/01/2025FED30753203/16/2025
FED30313301/31/2025FED30343102/03/2025FED30763103/17/2025
365 Organic Whole Strawberries32 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest By
FED30545102/23/2025FED30555102/24/2025
365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas32 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest By
FED31085204/18/2024FED31095104/19/2024
365 Organic Blackberries10 oz.
LotBest By
FED22591109/16/2024

Products sold at Target are as follows:

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend32 oz.
LotBest By
FED30555202/24/2025
Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries12 oz.
LotBest By
FED30886203/29/2025
Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend48 oz.
LotBest By
FED30835103/24/2025
Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend48 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30815303/22/2025FED30825103/23/2025FED30895103/30/2025
Good & Gather Mango Chunks12 oz.
LotBest By
FED30866103/27/2025
Good & Gather Blueberries48 oz.
LotBest By
FED22865110/13/2023
Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend48 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest By
FED22865210/13/2023FED22875110/14/2023

The DOH wants residents to understand that all other Sunrise Growers Inc. products with different lot codes or best by dates are unaffected by this recall.

They also want residents to know that Sunrise Growers Inc. has notified its retail customers of this recall and have instructed them to remove any recalled product from their store shelves and inventories.

“Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date,” indicated the DOH.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information, consumers can contact Sunrise Growers, Inc. via email at: recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.