HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food and Drug Branch has announced a frozen produce recall.
The DOH is warning that there has been a voluntary recall created by Sunrise Growers Inc. for specific products that have been sold in Hawaii.
These batches of frozen fruits potentially have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
“Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” explained a DOH spokesperson. “Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”
The DOH went on to explain further.
“Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician,” added the DOH.
The specific recalled product information is listed below.
Products sold at Whole Foods are as follows:
|365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley
|32 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED302652
|01/26/2024
|FED228452
|10/11/2023
|FED305351
|02/22/2024
|FED302751
|01/27/2024
|FED228551
|10/12/2023
|FED312452
|05/03/2024
|FED231851
|11/14/2023
|365 Organic Pineapple Chunks
|10 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED303011
|01/30/2025
|FED303131
|01/31/2025
|FED311631
|04/26/2025
|FED303111
|01/31/2025
|FED307531
|03/16/2025
|FED225511
|09/12/2024
|FED225611
|09/13/2024
|FED225711
|09/14/2024
|FED225811
|09/15/2024
|365 Pineapple Chunks
|16 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED303132
|01/31/2025
|FED303231
|02/01/2025
|FED307532
|03/16/2025
|FED303133
|01/31/2025
|FED303431
|02/03/2025
|FED307631
|03/17/2025
|365 Organic Whole Strawberries
|32 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED305451
|02/23/2025
|FED305551
|02/24/2025
|365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas
|32 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED310852
|04/18/2024
|FED310951
|04/19/2024
|365 Organic Blackberries
|10 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|FED225911
|09/16/2024
Products sold at Target are as follows:
|Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend
|32 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|FED305552
|02/24/2025
|Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries
|12 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308862
|03/29/2025
|Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend
|48 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308351
|03/24/2025
|Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend
|48 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308153
|03/22/2025
|FED308251
|03/23/2025
|FED308951
|03/30/2025
|Good & Gather Mango Chunks
|12 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308661
|03/27/2025
|Good & Gather Blueberries
|48 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|FED228651
|10/13/2023
|Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend
|48 oz.
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED228652
|10/13/2023
|FED228751
|10/14/2023
The DOH wants residents to understand that all other Sunrise Growers Inc. products with different lot codes or best by dates are unaffected by this recall.
They also want residents to know that Sunrise Growers Inc. has notified its retail customers of this recall and have instructed them to remove any recalled product from their store shelves and inventories.
“Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date,” indicated the DOH.
Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.
For more information, consumers can contact Sunrise Growers, Inc. via email at: recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.