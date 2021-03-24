Frozen bread from the mainland will fill grocery aisle shelves when Love’s Bakery closes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bread aisle at grocery stores will soon look different as Love’s Bakery shuts down on Wednesday, March 31. Industry experts say they expect frozen bread from the mainland to fill the gap.

Love’s Bakery’s announcement that it would close left its customers scrambling to find a supplier to fill the void.

There were plenty of them — including schools, hotels, and grocery stores.

“It will definitely be noticed with regards to the various varieties of breads and just having the fresh baked bread here,” said Toby Taniguchi, president of KTA Super Stores on the Big Island.

He is also an executive officer at the Hawaii Food Industry Association. He says a local supplier will be bringing in frozen bread to fill the store shelves for now.

“It’s a very good product, it’s a very wholesome product, it’s a good product, it’s a very good quality product. It cannot say that it’s freshly baked here, but it is a product that’s a good price point a good value,” said Taniguchi.

He says customers will not see a substantial change in the price and he is confident that the distributor can bring in enough products and different varieties.

“I’m sure it’s a very short time before everyone gets to speed and is able to move product appropriately and at the appropriate times and quantities to the public who needs them,” said Taniguchi.

Some local bakeries will probably step in and fill some of the gap. Taniguchi says it is unlikely that any of them can come close to the volume that Love’s has provided for so many years.

“There’s some pretty good bakeries out there that are doing some incredible stuff with their breads and their varieties and baking up products that are wholesome and good,” said Taniguchi.

Love’s Bakery has also been supplying buns for many local eateries like Zippy’s and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. L&L says its stores will be using frozen bread from the mainland. Zippy’s says it is trying to find a local source.

Long’s Drugs sent a statement saying, “Though we’ll no longer have Love’s products, our customers can expect to see selections from other local bakeries and additional quality fresh items.”