HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s favorite canned meat is celebrating 85 years on Tuesday, July 5. Jay Hormel and Hormel Foods Corporation first introduced the SPAM® Brand in 1937 with these simple ingredients: pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrite.

Since then, the iconic brand has evolved from a wartime delicacy to a 16,000 square foot museum, to an annual Hawaii street festival, to a chef staple and so much more.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When SPAM was brought to the forefront in the late 1930s, the goal was to create a convenient and affordable protein with an extended shelf life. During World War II, more than 100 million pounds of the canned meat were shipped abroad to feed allied troops. The product also eventually reached other countries and was later adopted as a star ingredient in several popular dishes.

Now, the international staple food is reflected in 85 years of recipes and cultural celebrations, sizzling in millions of kitchens with no signs of slowing down.

In 2022, SPAM has hit several milestones, which include the following:

Over 9 billion units sold across 48 countries

11 different varieties featured in hundreds of delicious and creative recipes

7 years of consecutive record sales

Almost 500,000 visitors to the SPAM® Museum, which can be visited in person or virtually

According to Hormel Foods Corporation, 12.8 cans of SPAM products are consumed every second.

SPAM can be found in over 700 American restaurants, at 7-Elevens and McDonald’s in Hawaii and in pantries of celebrity chefs, like Roy Choi and Jamie Chung. Click here for the Top 10 Spam Musubi spots on Oahu.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Hormel Foods Corporation said several announcements are coming later this year, including a new limited-time SPAM variety that is sure to excite around the holiday season.