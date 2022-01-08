From pickleball to hula, registration for city’s parks and recreation spring classes to open

File – A blessing ceremony was held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the city’s newest off-leash dog park at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. COURTESY: HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People on Oahu looking to learn a new skill or work on their physical fitness can sign up for a variety of classes from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The DPR’s spring program will begin Monday, Jan. 24, and several classes at different parks will be available for free or for a set cost per applicant.

Everyone — from keiki to kupuna — will be able to find something they are interested in as there are a ton of classes to choose from in many categories: sports, music and dance, arts and crafts, cultural, among many more. For a full list of classes being offered, click here.

Registration will be divided by districts, as well as between online for free classes and in-person for paid classes.

Dates for online registration (free classes):

District I (Hawaiʻi Kai to McCully) and District II (Makiki to ʻAiea) — Classes will be available for registration on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m.

(Hawaiʻi Kai to McCully) and (Makiki to ʻAiea) — Classes will be available for registration on District III (Pearl Ridge to Waiʻanae to Wahiawā), District IV (Waialua to Waimānalo) and District V (Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park) — Classes will be available for registration on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m.

To enroll in an online class, click here.

For in-person classes requiring payment, registration will take place at the park where the class will be located.

Dates for in-person registration (paid classes):

District I and District II Jan. 11 , 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 , 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

and District III, District IV , and District V Jan. 12 , 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 , 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, and

According to the DPR, all spring classes will comply with Safe Access Oahu where participants and staff must provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID or a negative test. For more information on this, click here.

Class sizes will be limited so those interested should plan ahead and register early.