HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arnold Martines is currently president at Central Pacific Bank and will soon be taking on the CEO title. He’s a local boy from the Big Island who has risen through the ranks of one of Hawaii’s biggest financial institutions.

KHON: You’re up for a very exciting transition coming up soon. Tell us about your plans and your ambitions for that.

MARTINES: I’m really excited about the opportunity to serve as CEO of Central Pacific Bank. I’ve been there almost 19 years. It really is home for me. I’m just so humbled that I can work side by side with my fellow employees to continue the tradition of exceptional service to our customers. And, of course, just continue to support the community.

KHON: That bank has always been a beacon for local people, local businesses and successful careers for the professionals who work there. People from the Big Island might find you particularly inspiring, born and raised in Paauilo, went to Honokaa High.

MARTINES: Never blink your eyes. It’s a really small community, Paauilo. I grew up during the time of the sugar plantation. It was kind of the last inning of the sugar plantation. It was a wonderful place to grow up. It was a place where everybody knew each other, and everybody took care of each other. And, a lot of those values — of helping each other and working with each other and trying to do good things — stay with me today and really is part of how I look at leadership and how definitely I’m going to be leading Central Pacific Bank.

KHON: That’s very inspiring. You went on to the University of Hawaii at Manoa for your business degree. Local education, through and through. To those out there who are watching and may find that local story inspiring, but may be intimidated by a career in finance, what do you want to say to kids out there and students who are thinking about it but are not sure of their next steps?

MARTINES: I’d say that in anything in life, you have to try something. You have to be willing to stick your neck out and work hard. And ultimately, if it’s the right thing that you want to do — because it’s going to make your heart sing — you have to be passionate about something in order to be good at something. So I would say to the young people, don’t be afraid to explore. But, find eventually the thing that makes your heart sing. And, I’m sure they’ll be very successful.

KHON: You were sharing with me that one of your passions is small business. Helping small businesses is where you began your career with the bank; and then the pandemic struck and you were able to help them immeasurably. Is that one of your proudest moments? Tell me about what you folks did at CPB?

MARTINES: It certainly was a really proud moment. It’s not just what we did to support the small business — and we did over $870 million in [Payroll Protection Program] loans and helped over, I think, 11,000 small businesses in the state. But, what was most rewarding and just heartwarming for me was how our staff came together 24/7 to be able to execute on this and to support those businesses and to support our community. So, I’m really proud to be part of that effort and proud to have been part of the team that really came together and accomplished some really wonderful things on behalf of the people of Hawaii.

KHON: It’s really remarkable to have been the conduit to almost $1 billion in relief programs. Is there anything else you’d like the people of Hawaii to know about the bank, about yourself and about the future for CPB?

MARTINES: I just want to say thanks again, for allowing me to be here. I appreciate it. I just say that they can count on us to continue to do good things for our customers but also for the broader community. So we look forward to continuing our responsibility in the community and look forward to some great things in the future.