HONOLULU (KHON2) — Data from tech real-estate marketplace company Zillow reveals the most expensive homes in Hawaii from May 2022. Using this data, Stacker compiled the Top 30 results.

Hanalei was ranked the most expensive city with a typical home value of $3,103,946 — that’s nearly 250% higher than the state average. Kapolei ranked last on the list with a typical home value of $895,815.

#1. Hanalei

– Typical home value: $3,103,946

– 1-year price change: +35.7%

– 5-year price change: +63.3%

– Metro area: Kapaa

#2. Puako

– Typical home value: $1,800,095

– 1-year price change: +52.4%

– 5-year price change: +69.0%

– Metro area: Hilo

#3. Haleiwa

– Typical home value: $1,766,096

– 1-year price change: +25.6%

– 5-year price change: +44.2%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#4. Kailua

– Typical home value: $1,546,513

– 1-year price change: +24.7%

– 5-year price change: +42.8%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#5. Laie

– Typical home value: $1,426,904

– 1-year price change: +25.4%

– 5-year price change: +51.9%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#6. Haiku

– Typical home value: $1,355,472

– 1-year price change: +40.1%

– 5-year price change: +72.0%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#7. Kilauea

– Typical home value: $1,220,081

– 1-year price change: +29.6%

– 5-year price change: +56.6%

– Metro area: Kapaa

#8. Hawi

– Typical home value: $1,203,600

– 1-year price change: +38.8%

– 5-year price change: +59.2%

– Metro area: Hilo

#9. Paia

– Typical home value: $1,179,629

– 1-year price change: +33.9%

– 5-year price change: +62.9%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#10. Makawao

– Typical home value: $1,151,797

– 1-year price change: +36.2%

– 5-year price change: +68.5%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#11. Kaneohe

– Typical home value: $1,147,020

– 1-year price change: +22.0%

– 5-year price change: +37.7%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#12. Kihei

– Typical home value: $1,141,503

– 1-year price change: +38.3%

– 5-year price change: +75.1%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#13. Holualoa

– Typical home value: $1,134,178

– 1-year price change: +36.2%

– 5-year price change: +77.1%

– Metro area: Hilo

#14. Princeville

– Typical home value: $1,113,387

– 1-year price change: +31.1%

– 5-year price change: +66.5%

– Metro area: Kapaa

#15. Hana

– Typical home value: $1,084,322

– 1-year price change: +32.4%

– 5-year price change: +65.7%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#16. Waimanalo

– Typical home value: $1,081,560

– 1-year price change: +22.9%

– 5-year price change: +34.9%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#17. Lahaina

– Typical home value: $1,068,531

– 1-year price change: +31.7%

– 5-year price change: +55.3%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#18. Koloa

– Typical home value: $1,051,155

– 1-year price change: +33.0%

– 5-year price change: +61.9%

– Metro area: Kapaa

#19. Kaaawa

– Typical home value: $1,026,275

– 1-year price change: +27.0%

– 5-year price change: +42.3%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#20. Waialua

– Typical home value: $1,009,492

– 1-year price change: +22.2%

– 5-year price change: +41.8%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#21. Pearl City

– Typical home value: $989,005

– 1-year price change: +18.3%

– 5-year price change: +41.1%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#22. Kahului

– Typical home value: $983,740

– 1-year price change: +33.8%

– 5-year price change: +67.9%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#23. Mililani

– Typical home value: $981,461

– 1-year price change: +19.2%

– 5-year price change: +41.8%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#24. Kalaheo

– Typical home value: $967,778

– 1-year price change: +31.9%

– 5-year price change: +59.6%

– Metro area: Kapaa

#25. Hauula

– Typical home value: $945,343

– 1-year price change: +20.8%

– 5-year price change: +40.0%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#26. Wailuku

– Typical home value: $934,291

– 1-year price change: +33.5%

– 5-year price change: +67.2%

– Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#27. Aiea

– Typical home value: $927,090

– 1-year price change: +18.3%

– 5-year price change: +34.4%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#28. Ninole

– Typical home value: $920,761

– 1-year price change: +25.2%

– 5-year price change: +63.8%

– Metro area: Hilo

#29. Waipahu

– Typical home value: $916,547

– 1-year price change: +19.8%

– 5-year price change: +42.8%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#30. Kapolei

– Typical home value: $895,815

– 1-year price change: +21.8%

– 5-year price change: +43.7%

– Metro area: Urban Honolulu

