From fishnet to activewear? How one Oahu woman is keeping the ocean clean by offering sustainable clothing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hannah Tomita enjoys living a minimalist lifestyle. Her hobbies include yoga, surfing, and sustainability.

So, when she had the opportunity to include all three in an active wear product, she has never looked back.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“I didn’t like having to carry multiple outfits in one day, so I was like, there has to be a better way and why not create an activewear line or an activewear product you can wear in the studio and the beach,” said Tomita.

That’s when she came up with the idea of Kaira Active, making it easy to go from the yoga studio straight into the ocean.

However, one thing she struggled with was the sustainability aspect. Something Tomita is passionate about is the ocean water and keeping it clean.

“When I was working in the fashion industry, I realized how wasteful the fashion industry was and also coming from Hawaii you would just be walking down the beach and would see fish nets in the sand,” said Tomita.

Tomita said it was hard trying to find a company that used products that help eliminate the pollution in the ocean, but she finally found one.

“We found a fabric manufacturer in Italy that worked with a nonprofit called Healthy Seas, and they have volunteers that dive into the ocean and grab the fishnets and that’s then made into ECONYL and that’s what we use in our products,” said Tomita.

Tomita first launched her products on Kickstarter in 2018, then made the big reveal in 2019.

While she runs her business, she also gives back to her former high school Mid-Pacific Institute by sharing her story and attributing some of her success to her alma mater.

“I guess our goal is to inspire people to go outside and have a product that people can choose that’s sustainable,” said Tomita.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Click here to see her sustainable activewear products.