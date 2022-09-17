HONOLULU (KHON2) — With efforts to raise money for the Hawaii Foodbank, the American Institute of Architects are transforming cans into sculptures.

This year’s theme is “A Garden of CANstructures.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Eight teams of local architects constructed and designed 3D sculptures out of cans.

Building day was today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with a keiki build corner.

Starting today through Saturday, Sept. 24, the public is invited to vote on the AIA Honolulu’s CANstruction structures for People’s Choice voting at the Kahala Mall.

You can vote here, or you can scan the QR codes of the structure in person.

Each structure is made out of several thousand cans of food that will be donated to the Hawaii Foodbank, according to AIA Honolulu.

Each vote is a $1 donation.

In the past, AIA said they have gathered 670,028 pounds of canned goods and which were enough to make 527,581 meals.

The structure that wins the most votes will be named Peoples Choice Award Winner.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For more information, click here.