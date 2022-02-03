From Big Island to Big Apple, Native Hawaiian designer prepares for 2 big journeys and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sharayah Chun-Lai remembers being a young girl dressing up in her mother’s shoes, grandmother’s skirts and “shopping” in her older sister’s closet. It’s a love she knew she wanted to turn into a career. After studying fashion design at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, she became a young mother and was determined to prove that if you find your passion and work hard, you can truly achieve anything.

On Oct. 6, 2021, she received that message: A call from New York told her she would be a featured designer in New York Fashion Week (NYFW). “This is truly a dream come true for me,” Chun-Lai said.

The 27-year-old designer is humbled and honored to be the first Native Hawaiian woman to be given the opportunity to showcase Ola Hou Designʻs uniquely modern Hawaiian vision on Runway 7 at Sony Hall.

“In the New York spotlight, Ola Hou Designs will bring aloha to the world, as each design tells a story to see, wear and represent,” Chun-Lai said. “Each print depicts a deeper meaning than what meets the eye. My designs are a representation of family, friends, culture, life and love, intertwined together to create artistic and transportive experiences, and connections with my customers.”

Chun-Lai launched Ola Hou Designs as an online retail store in June 2019 that sells aloha wear, accessories, and interior décor that reflect what is most important to her. Ola Hou translates to “New Life.” On Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. HST, the world will get to see her designs in a show put together by 41 Native Hawaiian models, musicians and hula dancers. For Chun-Lai, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

(Courtesy: Ola Hou Designs)

“To be able to showcase Ola Hou Designs and Hawai’i on the world’s biggest most iconic place/stage in fashion is just truly an honor,” she said. “I have been to much, much smaller scales of fashion shows from the Fashion Fridays at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo to the Hawai’i Fashion Showcase – A Tribute to Merrie Monarch. Those fashion shows were always so much fun to be a part of and helped to prepare me to know a little more about live fashion shows. However, this will be the biggest fashion show to date!”

She says a lot of work has gone into this one, with months of preparation from the moment she got that phone call and accepted the invitation. Click here to buy a ticket to attend the show.

“But, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Chun-Lai. “I am truly grateful for the team behind me. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

In order to cover airfare, accommodations, transportation and other expenses, Chun-Lai has set up a GoFundMe page to ask for support. They are still currently working on the funding to make this opportunity happen, and with one week left to go. To watch the livestream, click here.

Chun-Lai’s daughter Emsley will be joining her in the Big Apple where she’ll see all of mom’s hard work come to fruition, having been at every rehearsal and every meeting.

“That girl is four years old going on 15, I think,” Chun-Lai said. “Her mindset, her attitude, the way she thinks and talks just blows my mind! She is so excited for New York! We talk about it daily!”

Emsley has been loving to watch the models rehearse and doing her own “model walk,” which her mom says is “actually really good.” Chun-Lai adds that her daughter has been a part of this journey every step of the way and is hoping she walks with her during the finale like they’ve practiced.

“Emsley is my reason for what I do, and she has been with me from the start of this business and the start of me becoming a fashion designer,” said Chun-Lai. “She always tells me, ‘Mom, I want to be a fashion designer like you. I am Ola Hou Designs,’ and I always tell her, ‘Yes she is!'”

To add to Emsley’s excitement, she has just recently learned she will be a big sister.

“Timing of course is crazy with preparation for NYFW, but we know the Lord wouldn’t give us anything we cannot handle,” Chun-Lai said.

While Emsley waits to meet her new sibling in August, she’ll be in the stands next week, cheering on mom who showed her she can achieve anything.