From 2020 to 2021 Hawaii residents increased their alcohol consumption by 23 percent: Study

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Addiction Centers came out with a new finding about alcohol consumption from 2020 to 2021.

Most states across the country saw a dramatic decrease in alcohol consumption between 10 – 20%. However, Hawaii saw the opposite.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

According to the study, from 2020 to 2021 Hawaii increased alcohol consumption by 23%.

They broke down how many alcoholic drinks one person estimated to have from 2020 to 2021.

In Hawaii, they said the average drinker had 520 drinks in 2020 and 639 in 2021.

According to American Addiction Centers, binge drinking is defined as 5 or more drinks in 2 hours for a man and 4 or more drinks for women.

One in six US adults report binge drinking about four times each month and binge drinking occurs most commonly among adults aged 18-34.

They said binge drinking can lead to many health problems, including alcohol poisoning, car accidents, violence, cancer, and memory and learning problems.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information on American Addiction Centers or to read the full report click here.