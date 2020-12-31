Friends of the Library of Hawaii receives $100,000 grant from The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation

File – The Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 30, that it received a $100,000 grant from The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation in support of FLH’s capital campaign. COURTESY: FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY OF HAWAII

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 30, that it received a $100,000 grant from The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation.

The $100,000 check was presented by Tertia Freas, The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation Executive Director, and trustees Bob Fujioka and Cathy Ching to FLH Executive Director Nainoa Mau and members of the FLH board of directors on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the new FLH facility.

FLH completed the purchase of a permanent facility at the end of September 2020, located at 501 Summer St. The new 11,750-square-foot facility, also known as Iwilei Business Center, is 50% larger than the previous FLH warehouse.

The quick and socially-distanced presentation gave representatives from the Foundation and a number of FLH directors a chance to see the new warehouse. FLH is currently moving into the new facility and will resume operations in January, 2021.

FLH and its sponsors fund statewide programming like the Summer Reading Programs, the Librarian of the Year and Excellence in Service awards, and grants to advance technology and library services.

