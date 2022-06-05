HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi annual sale returns Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, 19 at Ward Village.

The 73rd Annual Book Sale returns after being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The sale features of books, media, games, puzzles, and comics. All proceeds benefit Hawaiʻi’s 51 public libraries.

Unsold books have been donated to other non-profit organizations in the past.

This year, leftover books will be sent through Reach Out Pacific (REPAC) to continue to support libraries in Micronesia.

The The FLH Village Books & Music Bookstore at Ward also has CDs, vinyl records, puzzles, video games, and for sale. The store also carries crafts handmade by FLH volunteers.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Some of the sponsors are Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union, Ward Village, Renee B. Fisher Foundation, Pension Services Corporation Hawaiʻi, and Rezents & Crowley, LLP.