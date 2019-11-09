Friends of the Library Art and Book sale this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of the Library of Hawaii host November Art and Book Sale.

When: Veterans’ Day Weekend

Saturday, November 9: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 10: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Monday, November 11: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The event will be held at Washington Middle School located at 1633 South King St.

The Friends of the Library of Hawaii announces the 8th Annual November Book Sale, now including the FLH Art collections and a Craft Market!!

The sale will be held at the Washington Middle School Cafeteria on November 9-11, 2019, presented by the Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union.

The FLH art collections are growing with over 100 framed pieces and many more unframed works

There will be a wide variety of books to suit any reader or collector from beautiful art books, a large selection of fiction and non-fiction titles, children’s books, and cookbooks. There will also be puzzles, a hobby and how-to section, and a selection of foreign language books including Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. A selection of media will also be available as a preview to the January Music & Book Sale.

The Craft Market will take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th during the Art & Book Sale. Over 15 vendors will be at the Washington Middle School Courtyard next to the cafeteria.

Free parking is available.

Mahalo nui loa to our presenting sponsor, Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union who also staffs volunteer shifts at the sale!

Friends of the Library of Hawaii’s other major fundraisers include the Annual Book Sale each June at McKinley High School and the Links to Literacy golf tournament each Fall. FLH fundraisers provide for programs and support at Hawaii’s 51 public libraries that are not provided for in the regular state budget. The state budget does not provide for any programs at the libraries. FLH and its sponsors fund statewide programming such as the Summer, Spring, and Fall Reading Programs, National Library Week, Honolulu Theatre for Youth library tours, the purchase of books and other materials to enhance library collections, the Librarian of the Year and Excellence in Service awards, and grants to advance technology and library services throughout the system.

For more information about the November Art & Book Sale or about Friends of the Library of Hawa’i, please visit the website: www.FLHhawaii.org.