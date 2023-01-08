HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.

Ward Village has announced that after a two-year hiatus it is hosting the Friends of the Library of Hawai’i Music and Book Sale at the former Pier 1 Imports location in South Shore Market.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The fair promises a rather gigantic selection from which to choose. More than 25,000 records, 10,000 CDs, 15,000 books and an extensive collection of DVDs, comics, art and even furniture will all be up for grabs.

“Hawaiʻi’s public libraries remain integral to advancing community education, creativity and literacy,” said Nainoa Mau, Executive Director of Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i. “We experienced tremendous success with our Village Books & Music location in Ward Village, and we look forward to using this space, once again, to support public libraries and share our love of literature, music and art with the community.”

But, do not fret. Inventory will be restocked daily to ensure that the wide selection of offerings are available throughout the event.

The event is set up to financially support Hawai’i’s 51 public libraries.

“The opportunity to support Hawaiʻi’s learners is what makes this event so special,” said Jeff Chen, Senior General Manager of Ward Village. “We welcome Ward Village residents and visitors to shop and enjoy this cultural hub.”

This event was previously held at Washington Middle School; but this year, Ward Village has graciously provided the space for book worms and music lovers to indulge their curiosities and their own personal collections.

The event is set to take place on these dates and times:

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Organizers of the event said that there are still spots open for those who would like to volunteer. You will be assisting the sales personnel. All you have to do is go to their website for more details.

So, go to your calendar and put down those dates!